The only head of state who for now has confirmed his attendance at the Victory Parade, which will take place in Moscow’s Red Square next Sunday on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II, has been the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rajmón.

He intends to participate first in the solemn events organized in Dushanbé, the capital of his country, also in commemoration of the victory over Nazi Germany, and then he will travel to Moscow to accompany his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, with whom he will later hold a meeting. bilateral meeting.

Among other things, they will discuss the recent armed clashes on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. However, Kyrgyz President Sadir Zhaparov will not attend the meeting. As explained by the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, this year Putin has not invited foreign leaders as it is not an anniversary on a jubilee or round date. The one who may also attend, although it is not yet official, is the Belarusian dictator, Alexander Lukashenko.

Last year, in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the victory, the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Serbia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were in Moscow. Also those of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, territories cut off from Georgia that Moscow recognized as independent states.

Zelensky does not receive permission



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had considered the possibility of traveling to Moscow on Sunday to witness the parade and take the opportunity to hold his desired meeting with Putin. But there was no agreement to do so with the Kremlin, where they consider that, given the ruinous state of relations between the two countries, such a meeting cannot be prepared overnight.

As usual, Putin will harangue troops in Red Square on Sunday, a speech that always focuses the interest of the media. It usually refers to questions of international politics and security. This year, after strong tensions with Ukraine and the West, in a context of sanctions and expulsions of diplomats, the attention to what the top Russian leader says will be even greater than usual.

The event is also important to reveal if this year any new weapons will be exhibited during the military parade. Due to the pandemic, last year the parade in Red Square had to be canceled. Only the planes and helicopters left, but a little later, on June 24, it took place in full, with ground troops and armored units.