The chancellor Marcelo Ebrard During his visit to the Honeywell plant in Chihuahua on Tuesday during its inauguration, he announced that there will be a “great investment from the United States” in Mexico.

“A large investment from the United States will arrive in Mexico, one of the industries that will grow the most in the next 5 years is aeronautics and space,” the Secretary of Foreign Relations told the press.

Marcelo Ebrard rated the plant Honeywell in chihuahua as one of the most important worldwide, since Honeywell Aerospace Chihuahuais located in the top ten turbines and aerospace equipment of the world.

HoneyWell Aerospace plant in Chihuahua will generate thousands of jobs

This plant will generate thousands of jobs with an investment of more than 400 million dollars, in addition to the fact that with this Mexico will be rising in the international aeronautical ranking.

The chancellor Ebrard said that to coordinate the plans of american investment in the region came representatives of Washington D.C..

The secretary of the SRE announced that the Americans “they will grow their investments (…) the same is happening” in the automotive and lithium battery sectors, he said.