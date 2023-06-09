“Transformers: the awakening of the beasts” has great expectations as the return to the big screen of this popular saga. Because the agent paramount owns the idea, fans have long dreamed of a crossover with the popular toy brand “GI Jo”, which belongs to Hasbro and has also made it to the movies. For this reason, the producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura He spoke about the possibility of doing it and why it hasn’t been done yet.

Will there be “Transformers 8”?

The only thing Paramount Pictures has secured is the making of “Transformers 8 and 9.” However, they do not have a release date, although it is projected that it will be for 2025. Even the director is not known. On the other hand, the crossover with “GI Jo” is also not confirmed, but producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura mentioned that it was “inevitable”.

In addition, he pointed out that the reason why has not yet been specified: Paramount has always been against putting two franchises together in one. He added that they haven’t run out of story narratives, so they haven’t had the need to merge them. Lastly, he used the example of “Alien vs. Predator”, which was a flop and led to the loss of two major brands.

“Transformers: the awakening of the beasts” in Peru: when is it released?

“Transformers: The Awakening of the Beasts” opens on Thursday, June 8 in most theaters in Latin America. The filming of this film began in 2021 in Los Angeles and, at the end of that year, moved to Peru, where they filmed scenes in Cusco, Ica and San Martín.

It should be remembered that the avant premier was held in Peru on June 3 in Cusco and Tarapoto and that the presentation was added to the list of the few Hollywood movies that were filmed in our country.

