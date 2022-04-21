There will be time for everything, said the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, after questioning the declarations of the president of the republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwhere the federal president placed her as the first to be a candidate for Brunette to the presidency in 2024.

Meanwhile, the local president’s statements took place this Thursday at a press conference, after a reporter asked her about what was said by the person in charge of the Executive powerin his morning conference on April 21.

The Jeph of government thanked the president of the republic, for naming her as a list to be presidential in 2024, pointed out that it is a honor.

He added that already there will be time for everything and pointed out that she and her administration are dedicated to the Mexico City.

AMLO shows his candidates for 2024 to the president of the republic

This Thursday morning, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of the republic, mentioned as possible candidates for Brunette to presidency of the Republicto the head of government of the Mexico City, claudia sheinbaum and the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard.

“I am glad that there is a debate and that we already know that they can replace me. Claudia, or Marcelo Ebrard”, pointed out the federal president.

