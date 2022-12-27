Tepic, Nayarit.- In collaboration with the National Center for Human Identification (CNIH) there will be Sampling from relatives of missing persons in Nayarit.

This was announced by the owner of the National Search Commission (CNB), Karla Quintana Osuna, at the signing of the agreement with the Nayarit government.

This sampling would be for the ID quick of bodies found in common pits or in clandestine graves.

“The taking of samples from relatives of the disappeared persons, regardless of whether or not there is a complaint,” Quintana said.

At the end of January 2023, the seizure would take place with the CNB in ​​collaboration with the Nayarit State Attorney General’s Office.

“For this reason, from the National Center for Human Identification we are going to do all this work hand in hand with state institutions,” said the headline.

“It is very gratifying to say that the Nayarit government is opening the doors for us to promote this policy of forensic identificationpromoted from the Ministry of the Interior,” he added.

He stressed that he awaits the signing of the agreement in Zacatecas, Colima and Sinaloa to “collaborate” in conjunction with the identification of bodies.