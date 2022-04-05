Among the priorities that are contemplated in the State Congress for the second period of sessions that has just begun is to standardize the state law with the federal one so that in Sinaloa they can also carry out revocation processes for the state governor, municipal presidents and local deputies. Let those who do not work well go home.

The president of the Political Coordination Board and leader of the Morena caucus, Feliciano Castro, anticipates that there are possibilities that consensus can be established with the other caucuses, once the criteria are clearly defined and the form by which it would be requested and he would effect the revocation, halfway through his term of office.

The federal law already contemplates the revocation of the governors, the only thing missing is for this advanced modality of democratic citizen participation that is barely being carried out in the country to be ratified at the local level.

In the legislative agenda for the coming weeks, reforms to the municipal Treasury law are also contemplated to raise the urban property tax and cadastral values ​​to constitutional status, in order to cover the gaps that make some irregularities possible and avoid protections that encourage evasion. tax of some people, especially those who own large urban estates.

In addition, there are proposals to reform the municipal government law, with the possibility that the aldermen and the trustees are elected separately from the mayors, that they no longer go on lists because there are some that sneak in without anyone knowing them before and without winning the position with the direct vote of the population.

Potpourri. Directing the arrow, Governor Rubén Rocha says that there is no coalition government with the PAS, that they were allies in the last election, but now the PAS leaders have become subordinates, that is, employees, in clear reference to the secretary of Cheers, Héctor Melesio Cuen, but also that the aforementioned national adviser of Morena, who came here to defend the passistas, almost nobody knows him; wow, he didn’t have much to say that not even in his house. Do not ask for more than what you already have because it is more than enough.

GASOLINE. The federal government is sacrificing a large part of its income, at least all of the IEPS to subsidize gasoline, a liter of magna with 7.45 pesos, so that it is sold to the public at 21.54; however, here it is above 22.56, the diesel with 9.22, so that it is sold at 22.48 and the premium with 5.80, so that it does not become more expensive, curb inflation, transportation costs and basic products.

In one year the subsidies could exceed 220 billion pesos, but about 540 thousand additional pesos are being captured from the oil surplus, due to international increases and the defenders of the Fourth Transformation presume that for the first time it is noticed that Pemex benefits to Mexicans, although opponents describe the money that goes to consumers as waste.

“The law will be adapted so that there is revocation in Sinaloa”, deputy Feliciano Castro