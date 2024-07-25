Last week it was officially presented EA Sports FC 25annual football game by Electronic Arts which works as an update in terms of changing athletes, leagues and the much-loved cards that help you perform in the online part. It even seems that there will be innovative mechanics for professional fouls, with which there will be salvation from the so-called harmful red card.

A professional foul refers to a cynical attack, something done to stop an opponent from hitting. The tackle is done with full knowledge that it will result in a foul and the tackler has a good chance of receiving a card, the same action can be done in the game but there will be some warnings involved.

According to the information, the user is at high risk of being sent off if excessive use of professional fouls is made. Such fouls will always result in a yellow card when they are initially committed. A second use of the professional foul against the second defender (already with a yellow card) could result in his expulsion from the field.

🚨PROFESSIONAL FOUL #FC25 This action can be a strategic choice to halt a counterattack or stop an opponent’s promising advance. However, while initially always resulting in a yellow card, excessive use of Professional Fouls in a match can lead to red cards. Press R1 + X 😅 pic.twitter.com/2ThskkdcPV — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) July 25, 2024

EA It has not been explicitly stated that a second foul will necessarily warrant another yellow/red card. However, in real life, referees do not take kindly to excessive use of professional fouls, no matter how strategic, as there are audiences who can notice them. Ultimately, users must consider how they can use these tricks, just keep in mind that they should not be overused.

Remember that EA Sports FC 25 is launched September 27 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Destructoid

Author’s note: It will be interesting to see how this technique is used, especially when professional Esports matches take place.