In his first major end-of-year press conference after the start of the war against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said this Thursday, December 14, that peace will only come when Russia “achieves its objectives”: “demilitarization” , “denazification” of Ukraine and guarantees of its “neutral status.” Likewise, he assured that Russia can “move forward” despite Western economic sanctions and political isolation triggered by its offensive in Ukraine..

In a televised event from Moscow, Vladimir Putin spoke to the press this Thursday, December 14, to reaffirm the objectives of his so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine: “denazification, demilitarization and neutrality.”

On the military issue, the Russian head of state was emphatic about his Government's position regarding its frontal opposition to Ukraine's entry into NATO, as well as reducing its military capabilities to those that do not represent a threat to Russia.

“There are other possibilities: reaching an agreement or resolving it by force. This is what we will fight for,” Putin mentioned, noting that certain agreements were reached in the peace talks hosted by Turkey in March 2022, although, according to the Russian leader, were later discarded by kyiv.

Furthermore, the Kremlin leader boasted about the robustness of his troops inside Ukrainian territory, pointing out that There are around 617,000 Russian military assets fighting inside Ukraineamong them 244,000 reservists summoned by the Government to participate in the fight.

After partial mobilization in September 2022, when some 300,000 fighters were recruited, Russia launched a campaign to attract contract soldiers and swelled its ranks with almost another 500,000 people.

The president, in any case, ruled out a second “mobilization” of that type after the massive deployment in September 2022 will cause a wave of discontent within Russia.

“The flow of men willing to defend our homeland with weapons in hand does not decrease (…) Today there is no need for mobilization,” Putin explained. highlighting that the Army is recruiting around 1,500 people daily, which results in some 486,000 'volunteers' having signed contracts with the Russian armed forces, according to the president's estimates.

Putin dismisses progress in Ukrainian counteroffensive

Within the four hours that his appearance with the media lasted, the Russian president also spoke about the Ukrainian counteroffensive, calling it an “irresponsible” decision by the Ukrainian Government and emphasizing that, despite the media noise it caused, with it “it has achieved nothing.”

“I don't even know why they do it. They send their people to extermination. The Ukrainian military themselves recognize that it is a one-way street,” commented President Putin, referring to one of Ukraine's last operations, which sent his troops to cross the Dnieper River, the natural border of Donbas with the rest of Ukrainian territory.

“I will be honest, it is in our best interest that they send their military personnel there. Unfortunately, the logic of armed struggles is like that,” the president added in this regard, cataloging the internal political situation in Kiev as “a tragedy” and comparing it to a “civil war” within its borders.

On Ukraine relations, Putin expressed that it was “the uncontrollable desire” of the West to get closer to its borders with NATO that caused instability in the region and He added that, although external support for kyiv is evident, it can end at any time.

“Today Ukraine produces almost nothing. (…) They bring everything from outside, for free. But this bargain may end one day. And apparently it is ending,” said the Russian president.

The future of relations with the West and the “catastrophe” in Gaza

Regarding Russia's position towards the European Union and the United States, Vladimir Putin criticized Washington's attitude in the world, mentioning that they do not respect the rules imposed in the international order and that Europe only “watches silently.” The Russian leader was clear that “there are no conditions to improve relations with the West.”

“When they start respecting other people, other countries, when they start looking for compromise instead of trying to solve their problems with sanctions and military interventions, then the fundamental conditions will be met to restore relations,” Putin said during his press conference. .

Despite his current refusal, the head of the Kremlin does not rule out promoting a rapprochement with Europe in the future. He highlighted, in this sense, the good relations that he had with France until before the start of the war, in February 2022, and expressed that Russia is ready to “continue interacting” with Paris and any other European power center.

When questioned about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, The Russian president described the humanitarian situation inside the Gaza Strip as “a catastrophe“, although I rule out any similarity between its “special military operation” inside Ukraine and what is happening in the Palestinian enclave.

On the other hand, he announced that there are plans to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, early next year to discuss the situation in the Palestinian territories.

This year the Kremlin decided to hold a press conference combined with a public question and answer session.

In this way, Vladimir Putin, who has already announced his intention to seek re-election in 2024, in search of a fifth term, reaffirmed his international presence with what has been his traditional media exposure event and which was canceled for the first time in 2022.

