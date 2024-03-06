Fans of the adventures of the character Goku are quite excited about the next game called Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZEROa title that returns the greatness of the franchise Tenkaichi after a fairly important absence in the middle. And now that it is on everyone's lips, new details are constantly coming out, such as what type of content will come on the roster, because people are not only asking for what they see in the manga but for the developers to go one step further.

Through the magazine known as Saikyo Jump, Interesting screenshots have been shared, which show the types of attacks that the protagonist Saiyan will use for the game, revealing a movement that was only seen in the movie of the Fusion of Goku and Vegeta. That means that there will be elements that are not canon of the saga, and that includes a wide catalog of films that goes without saying, none of them contribute anything to the main story, since Toriyama He hasn't worked on them.

Here are the screenshots:

It is worth mentioning that since the previous installments of Budokai There were non-canonical references that even included the appearance of characters from Dragon Ball GT, so here they are going to go for much more, because since that last game a lot of content has come out of the franchise. That includes gogeta finally became part of history in the movie Brolyeven the fusion has a phase in Super Saiyan God Blue, so fans must wait for the avalanche of content that awaits.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is planned to arrive in 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor's note: I hope they add things from GT, since there are characters with the potential to fight with those who are canonical. They cannot pass up the opportunity to add Goku and Vegeta in phase four of Super Saiyan, including their fusion in this same state.