Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump (2017-2021) announced this Thursday that he will not participate in another electoral debate against his rival, the vice president and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

“THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” he wrote in capital letters on his social network, Truth Social.

Trump participated in a first debate against US President Joe Biden in June, prompting the president to end his re-election campaign after a disastrous performance. The second debate took place on Tuesday, with analysts and television commentators declaring Harris the winner.

Former US President Donald Trump at the presidential debate in Philadelphia. Photo:AFP

The Democratic campaign had requested a third debate After this week’s meeting in Philadelphia, But Trump had already lowered expectations of a new face-to-face meeting before the November 5 elections.

Kamala should focus on what she should have done for almost the last four years

On Wednesday, at a tribute to the victims of the attacks of September 11, 2001Trump said he needed to “think” about whether another debate was necessary, since he considers that he won against Harris and had a “great night.”

Justifying his decision not to participate in another debate on Thursday, he stated on Truth Social that “polls clearly show” who won the verbal duel, and in capital letters added: “KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE FOR ALMOST THE LAST FOUR YEARS.”

Kamala Harris. Photo:AFP

“When a boxer loses a fight, the first thing he says is ‘I WANT A REMATCH,'” Trump said, arguing that, Since he has not lost, he does not need another.

Thus, Tuesday’s debate between Trump and Harriswhich was followed by more than 67 million viewerswill become in the only face to face televised between the candidates before the elections and the only opportunity for voters to directly compare their proposals.

What Kamala Harris says

US Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris insisted on Thursday on her proposal to hold a second debate with her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), despite the latter’s refusal to participate in a new face-to-face meeting.

“Two nights ago Donald Trump and I had our first debate. And I think we owe it to the voters to have another one because this election and what’s at stake couldn’t be more important,” he said during a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The two had their first televised debate on Tuesday night in Philadelphia, where Harris came out on top with a calm, presidential image over an irate Trump who was interrupted several times by moderators to debunk his lies.

The New York tycoon, who clearly won the debate with President Joe Biden in June, forcing his withdrawal from the electoral race, announced on Thursday that he will not participate in a third face-to-face with the Democrats.

“THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” he wrote on social media, arguing that it was he who beat Harris and that is why she is now asking him for a “rematch.”

During her rally in North Carolina, one of the decisive states for the November 5 elections, the vice president recalled several moments of the debate and mocked Trump for having said that he has “a concept of a plan” for public health.

Despite her strong performance in the face-to-face, Harris warned that the presidential election will be “very close” and that Democrats are at a “disadvantage” in this race because Trump has the support of several powerful groups.