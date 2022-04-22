Sinaloa.- Federal Agriculture Secretary Víctor Villalobos Arámbura. He said that there will be no support for marine diesel in Mexico.

“We cannot think of supporting diesel as it was done in past years, they knew that it did not benefit fishermen at all, we are looking for other options so that fishermen receive a fair price for their products,” said Víctor Villalobos Arámbura.

The federal president stressed that will support fishermen with the support of Bienpescaestimated that a resource of one thousand 600 million pesos will be allocated, in addition the list of beneficiaries will be expanded.

An exhibition of agri-food expectations for this 2022 was held at the Angela Peralta theater facilities.

The estimated production for the October 2021-September 2022 market cycle is 24.7 million tons, 1.7 more than the previous cycle, as reported at the agri-food expectations event coordinated by the federal secretary of agriculture.

Decrease

The director of the agri-food and fisheries information service, Patricia Ornelas Ruíz, reported that exports have decreased for the aforementioned period, she calculated 432 thousand tons, that is, 4 percent less, compared to the October 2020-September 2021 market cycle.

In terms of white corn, they estimate a production of 24.7 million tons and yellow corn 3.4 million tons.

Balance

The agricultural and fishing activity in Mexico had an annual advance in obtaining goods of 1.3 percent.

The Mexican productive subsectors that provide food and raw materials generated a volume of 294 million 554 thousand tons during 2021.

There was a record of 6.8 million Mexicans who are dedicated to this primary activity.

Management

In his speech, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya requested the fertilizer program for seasonal farmers, since inputs have become more expensive.