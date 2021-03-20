A few days ago, the celebration of an ID @ Xbox event for next March 26 was announced, where more than 100 games from the Microsoft program will be exhibited. But the information ensured that in said event we would see several games showing trailers and gameplays, among which the GSC World game had been listed. Now, from the study they have sent a statement, with which they assure that There will be no STALKER 2 gameplay at the ID @ Xbox event.

The real reason why they will be present that day at the event is that the 14th anniversary of the release of STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl, the first game. But they indicate that, despite everything, there are no plans to show absolutely anything and that it was all due to confusion when writing the statement.

From the official account of the game, this statement has been sent where it is ensured that There will be no STALKER 2 gameplay at the ID @ Xbox event. There are no plans to show anything about the game, however, they promise that there will continue to be important information throughout 2021. And, basically, STALKER 2 is scheduled to see the light this year, and this aspect is already something that arouses a lot of interest. And in part, without having to teach anything at all, one of the questions that users want to know is when they will be able to enjoy this game.

A game that cost a lot to be confirmed, and that surprisingly last year confirmed, not only its development, but also its launch exclusively on Xbox on consoles. To be part of the ID @ Xbox program It also includes that could come through Xbox Game Pass since the first day. Quite a coup, because STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl is one of the highest rated shooterss and its sequel, one of the most anticipated. Having specified very little information about its improvements, or the support for mods on the console, we really want to know more and see something more about its gameplay.

The development of STALKER 2 progresses well and will have a new protagonist

The big problem is that the anticipation for this event can be based in large part on that confirmation that it was going to be STALKER 2 to show your gameplay, or a trailer. There will also be other equally interesting games, such as the cooperative shooter Second Extinction or The Ascent. On March 26, this ID @ Xbox event promises to spread the word, because ID @ Xbox has a lot to offer in the future of Xbox.