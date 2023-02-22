Federal government released R$ 7 million to São Sebastião and evaluates aid to other cities in the area affected by the rains

The Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Goes (PDT), said this Wednesday (22.Feb.2023) that there will be no shortage of money from the federal government to help the north coast of São Paulo and to respond to disasters in general.

At least 48 people died in the region after landslides and other consequences of the most intense rain recorded in the history of Brazil.

The minister made the statement at the door of the Alvorada Palace, where the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) received allies to discuss the situation on the coast of São Paulo.

After speaking with journalists, Waldez returned to the Palace for a meeting about the drought in Rio Grande do Sul.

extra edition of Official Diary of the Union on this 4th (22.feb) official aid of R$ 7 million to the city of São Sebastião.

“Our team is also working with the other mayors and as we receive the work plans we will release the resources”declared the minister.

Waldez stated that the ministry has enough money to serve both the coast of São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul.

“And if, in the future, given the situations that may occur in other regions of the country, there is a need for some provisional measure, President Lula has already said this from the beginning and authorized the economic team to take measures”he declared.

The reference to a provisional measure is because these devices are also used to open extraordinary credit to the government.

“Today in Brazil we have 14,000 points [com risco de deslizamento] mapped. More than 4 million people live in these spots”he said.

According to Waldez, the risk will be assessed at each location so that actions can be prioritized. She said that the resumption of the Minha Casa Minha Vida program will reduce the number of people living in these places.

He also mentioned sending a Navy ship that will work as a field hospital. The vessel also serves as a landing and take-off point for helicopters.

“We are reinforcing this action starting tomorrow with a Navy ship with almost 1,000 professional sailors, of which 150 will be able to help in the searches, will be able to help in the rescues”Waldez said.

The minister also criticized the previous government, without mentioning the former president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “Everyone knows that the previous government had left BRL 25,000 in the disaster action heading”he said.

He mentioned the proposal approved by Congress at the end of 2022, which allowed the new government to breach the spending ceiling to fund campaign promises and reinforce ministries’ budgets.

“During the Lula government, we released BRL 131 million for Civil Defense for all emergency situations in various corners of the country”declared the minister.