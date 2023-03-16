The series had just debuted on the streaming platform Disney+ and sought to revive interest in a franchise of yesteryear through nostalgia. In Willow A band of heroes embark on a quest to places beyond home, facing demons within and discovering a brotherhood like no other.

There will be no second season of Willowthe original live-action series of Disney+ Based on the 1988 fantasy film directed by Ron Howard. The news comes two months after the show’s eight-episode first season, which served as a sequel to the classic film, ended on the streaming platform.

Willow, which picked up the story years after the events of the film, did not have the same cultural impact as the original, but was well received by critics, scoring 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. Although the series will not continue, Willow remains an important intellectual property in the library of lucasfilmso it could be revisited in the future.

The news comes while lucasfilm has been re-evaluating his list of films, taking his time to identify the next film in the franchise of Star Wars. Meanwhile, the company has built a sizable television presence in Star Wars in Disney+ with series like the live action hit The Mandalorian and the next ones Ahsoka, acolyte and Skeleton Crewas well as animated programming.

The cancellation also comes amid increased scrutiny from media companies, including Disneywhich have been cutting spending on streaming content in search of profitability.

Willow it introduced new characters and was set in a world where goblins, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish.

Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Amer Chadha-Patel, and Tony Revolori starred alongside Warwick Davis, who reprized her title role as Willow Ufgood. Jonathan Kasdan wrote the pilot and served as co-showrunner with Wendy Mericle; Howard and writer Bob Dolman. Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan also served as executive producers.

Via: Deadline

Editor’s note: When I saw Willow at Disney+, I felt the same as when we rented the movie at home. I didn’t want to see her, I didn’t find her attractive in the least. But I remember that when I saw it I liked it a lot. I guess I’m not the only one this happens to with Willow, and this is probably the reason why the series got cancelled. Now that all is lost, obviously I have to see what it is about: V.