María Jesús Lamas (Barakaldo, 53 years old) is the director of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS). From his position, which he assumed a year and a half ago, he is responsible for ensuring in Spain the safety and efficacy of the largest vaccination campaign undertaken in the history of Spain, which plans to immunize at least 30 million people this year.

Question. How were the first days of vaccination?

Reply. Good. It was a very complex device, with many factors and agents involved from the factory in Belgium to each residence. But everything has gone according to plan.

P. No incident?

R. Minors, such as some delivery with overturned vials without affecting quality.

P. Is the Pfizer / BioNTech planned for the first 12 weeks on schedule?

R. Yes. We have more certainty for the first six weeks. It is possible that the doses will increase somewhat in the following, but it is better to count on 350,000 or 360,000 weekly.

P. When will Moderna’s vaccine arrive?

R. The European Medicines Agency can authorize it on January 6 [este miércoles] and the European Commission would do it in the following hours. The distribution would begin in the following 15 days.

P. How many doses will Spain receive?

R. They have 10 million doses committed for the first quarter [España recibe el 10,4% del contrato europeo, 1,04 millones de dosis]. This may vary due to changes in production, quality controls … In January there will be few doses. The vast majority of Moderna will arrive in February and March.

P. How long is the first stage of the campaign?

R. When the first trimester ends, those who live in residences, large dependents, their caregivers and health personnel will be vaccinated [2,3 millones de personas]. If everything goes very well, it could even be earlier, at the end of February, but it is better to be cautious.

P. What is the vaccination certificate?

P. It is an identification for each vaccinated person. It informs you about which vaccine and which lot you have received and will help you travel to those countries that request it. It may not be required for work or for any other reason that may give rise to discrimination.

P. Won’t vaccination be required of people who work with the elderly or the sick?

P. Spanish public health relies on a solidarity-based and voluntary vaccination strategy that has allowed us to obtain very high coverage.

P. Will there be a registry of vaccinated people?

R. Yes. It will be similar to those that already exist for childhood vaccines. They are anonymized and their objective is to study the effectiveness and detect vaccine failures.

P. And of the unvaccinated?

R. There will not be a specific record. Yes, the reasons why people who come to the appointment to do so are not vaccinated will be included in the previous one. It can be for medical reasons or because the person so decides. The goal is to find out what prevents effective vaccination. It is anonymized information and what cannot be known is who or why does not attend the appointments. To know the acceptance of the vaccine there are sociological studies.

P. With such a massive campaign, it is inevitable that heart attacks or strokes that already occur could coincide with vaccination. How do you monitor whether there is a causal relationship?

R. Spain is part of a European consortium with 80 million medical records included, all anonymized. This has allowed us to know in a first stage the baseline incidence of all kinds of ailments. Every month there are 100 admissions for heart attack per million inhabitants and 175 for stroke, for example. If there was an increase, we would detect it.

P. How will citizens be informed?

R. Every 15 days, starting on January 24, we will publish a report with an analysis of the incidents that have occurred and their relationship with the vaccine. It is important to make clear that coincidence in time does not imply a causal relationship. Each case will be analyzed by doctors and those responsible for pharmacovigilance, and then specific studies will be carried out.

P. Is the duration of immunity already known?

R. Is soon. It will be epidemiology that says so.

P. Are vaccinated people still contagious?

R. That is the question we most want to know. Trials conclude that the vaccine prevents 90% to 95% of people from getting sick. Now you have to see the rest. As long as it is not known, we must continue to comply with the protection measures.

P. When will herd immunity come?

R. If everything goes according to plan, by summer 60% of the population will be vaccinated and in the last quarter of the year, 70%. But you have to be cautious because some trials are experiencing delays and others are accelerating. The situation is changing.

P. Are the forecasts still of 80 million doses for Spain?

R. Yes, they will be more because we are exercising the option of accessing optional doses. The idea is to have the certainty to vaccinate the European population and the ability to resell and donate to other areas.

P. Will children be vaccinated?

R. Specific studies have to be done. It would be the last group and we have to see if it is necessary. It may only be with risk minors who suffer from other pathologies.

P. The next shot?

R. That of AstraZeneza and the University of Oxford is under evaluation, but it will be slower due to the complexity of the clinical trials, carried out with different methodologies and doses. The UK has granted an emergency use authorization, which involves fewer obligations for the manufacturer. This must not affect or accelerate the process of the European Union.

P. And Johnson & Johnson?

P. The estimate was that it could be evaluated in April or May, but the trials are accelerating due to the poor evolution of the pandemic in Europe and the United States, which increases the number of patients who allow to verify the effectiveness of the vaccine.

