After the match that was played between Seville and the real Madridthe first issued an official statement to announce that he had reported to the Competition Committee the latest video of Real Madrid TV about the referees in the preview of the match that both teams were going to play, with which it was confirmed for the Nervionense club “a campaign of persecution and harassment” toward Isidro Díaz de Mera and Gonzalez Fuertesmain member and VAR who led the meeting.
What has the disciplinary committee said?
Despite everything, the videos of Real Madrid TV in which the alleged actions of the refereeing team against the white team are criticized will not be sanctioned by the RFEF.
The Disciplinary Committee, meeting this Wednesday morning, has decided not to take any action regarding the letter received by the Seville. The members of the RFEF Disciplinary Committee have considered that it is not a complaint to open a file, since it does not indicate which part of the disciplinary code had been violated by Real Madrid.
What will Sevilla do now?
This is not going to stop the Andalusian club, which has already confirmed that it will reformulate the complaint against the Real Madrid TV videos about the referees, according to the newspaper. ACEafter the ruling of the Disciplinary Committee.
What was Sevilla's complaint last week?
In its request last week, to which this newspaper has had access, the Nervión club pointed out: “Sevilla FC wants, formally, to report these events to the relevant federative bodies, in order for them to assess whether the events described here can be considered or classified as a violation of the General Regulations of the Royal Spanish Football Federation or of any other federative text”.
That is to say, the Sánchez-Pizjuán entity did formally denounce the videos that are broadcast on the Real Madrid channel.
