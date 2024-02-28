The Disciplinary Committee, meeting this Wednesday morning, has decided not to take any action regarding the letter received by the Seville. The members of the RFEF Disciplinary Committee have considered that it is not a complaint to open a file, since it does not indicate which part of the disciplinary code had been violated by Real Madrid. See also Eighty years ago in Kiev the real "Escape to victory". But with no happy ending ...

#LAST MINUTE 🚨 There will be no punishment for Real Madrid TV videos 📍 The Real Madrid TV videos that criticize the actions of the refereeing team against the white team will not be sanctioned by the RFEF pic.twitter.com/JdqEARWlCL — Diario AS (@diarioas) February 28, 2024

See also F1 | Verstappen: "We will have to discuss the format of the Sprint race" That is to say, the Sánchez-Pizjuán entity did formally denounce the videos that are broadcast on the Real Madrid channel.

Are you a Real Madrid fan at heart? Do you want to be up to date with all the news, rumours, signings, goals and plays from the best club in the world?