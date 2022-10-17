President and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said this Sunday (16.Oct.2022) that, if elected for a 2nd term, he will not present a proposal to increase the number of ministers in the STF (Supreme Federal Court). He made the statement in an electoral debate with the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“On my part, the commitment is made: there will be no proposal, as I have never studied this in depth.“, said. In previous statements, Bolsonaro had said that he received the proposal to expand the STF and that he could discuss the issue after the elections. He later stated that the press “invented” the idea.

In the debate, Lula also pledged not to increase the number of seats in the Supreme Court. The PT defended that the nominations for the Court be made “out of competence and not out of friendship.

The candidates answered a question from journalist Vera Magalhães about the commitment to the separation of Powers. Bolsonaro said that, if re-elected, he will be able to appoint 2 more ministers to the STF. According to him, this would bringbalance” for the Court, considering the presidents who nominated each minister.

“I make it clear, at the moment the PT has 7 ministers appointed to the Supreme Court. I have 2. If I am reelected, I have 2 more. I would have 4 and PT would have 5, the balance is done“, said.

During his term, Bolsonaro nominated Nunes Marques and André Mendonça. In 2023, with the retirement of ministers Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber, two vacancies will be opened in the Supreme Court. Whoever was elected in 2022 will nominate the 2 new ministers of the Court.

CONDEMNATIONS

In reference to Lula’s convictions, the president stated that the PT was favored with annulments that made him eligible “by the work and grace of a friend indicated by PT” to the Supreme Court. He called Minister Edson Fachin “electoral cable” by former president Dilma Rousseff (PT).

“The only thing missing, Mr. Lula, is to say that you are only a candidate for president of the Republic because of a minister who was an electoral leader for Dilma Rousseff and was later appointed by her to the Federal Supreme Court, Mr. [Edson] Fachin. So, you are only contesting the election here through the work and grace of a friend nominated by the PT”, declared Bolsonaro.

After the president’s speech, Lula asked for the right of reply, but his request was denied. The former president served 580 days in prison and was released on November 8, 2019, when the STF decided that the sentence can only be served after the call “deemed transit”that is, when there is no more recourse.

In April 2021, the STF decided to annul the decisions of the Federal Court of Curitiba against Lula in 4 Lava Jato cases. With the result, Lula was once again eligible and able to run in this year’s presidential election. like the Power 360 showed, PT continues with 5 processes blocked or suspended in court.

This Sunday’s debate was held at the headquarters of the TV Bandeirantesin São Paulo, and was promoted by the pool of media vehicles formed by Band, Folha de S.Paulo, TV Cultura and UOL.

1st TURN DEBATES

The 1st meeting between the presidential candidates was held on August 28, 2022, organized by a pool of media vehicles composed of TV Bandeirantes, TV Cultura, UOL and Folha de S.Paulo.

Participated in the debate: Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Luiz Felipe d’Avila(New) and Soraya Thronicke (Brazil Union).

Here are some of the highlights of the 1st meeting:

Bolsonaro X women – the women’s agenda gained prominence after the president called journalist Vera Magalhães, who asked the Chief Executive about vaccines, a “shame on journalism”. She also said that the professional had some “passion for him”. Ciro, Tebet and Soraya came to Vera’s defense;

– the women’s agenda gained prominence after the president called journalist Vera Magalhães, who asked the Chief Executive about vaccines, a “shame on journalism”. She also said that the professional had some “passion for him”. Ciro, Tebet and Soraya came to Vera’s defense; “chutchuca” – when defending Tebet, Soraya Thronicke accused Bolsonaro of being “chutchuca with men” and “tiger with women”;

– when defending Tebet, Soraya Thronicke accused Bolsonaro of being “chutchuca with men” and “tiger with women”; Petrobras – in the 1st interaction between Bolsonaro and Lula, the current president accused the PT of leaving a debt of R$ 900 billion in the state company; Lula reacted and said that the data cited by his opponent was “liar”;

– in the 1st interaction between Bolsonaro and Lula, the current president accused the PT of leaving a debt of R$ 900 billion in the state company; Lula reacted and said that the data cited by his opponent was “liar”; Supreme – without mentioning the names of ministers, Bolsonaro declared that there are “judicial activism” in the performance of the STF;

– without mentioning the names of ministers, Bolsonaro declared that there are “judicial activism” in the performance of the STF; Brazil aid – Lula and Bolsonaro accused each other of lying about maintaining the R$600 benefit; both have already said they will keep the value;

– Lula and Bolsonaro accused each other of lying about maintaining the R$600 benefit; both have already said they will keep the value; Janones X Salles – the deputy of Avante and the ex-minister of the Environment discussed behind the scenes of the debate; the disagreement started after Salles reacted to a speech by Lula about deforestation.

The 2nd meeting between the presidential candidates was held on September 24, 2022, organized by a pool of media vehicles composed of SBT, CNN Brazil, Estadão and Eldorado Radio, Look, Radio Nova Brasil and Earth.

Participated in the debate: Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Soraya Thronicke (Brazil Union), Luiz Felipe d’Avila (New) and Father Kelmon (PTB).

Here are some of the highlights of the 2nd meeting:

Lula’s absence – the former president justified that he had already scheduled campaign acts on the date of the debate and ended up being criticized by opponents before and during the meeting; on the stage, there was an empty pulpit where the PT would be;

– the former president justified that he had already scheduled campaign acts on the date of the debate and ended up being criticized by opponents before and during the meeting; on the stage, there was an empty pulpit where the PT would be; who is Father Kelmon – the PTB candidate became an assistant to Jair Bolsonaro in the debate and defended the president; in networks, he was compared to Cabo Daciolo;

– the PTB candidate became an assistant to Jair Bolsonaro in the debate and defended the president; in networks, he was compared to Cabo Daciolo; Bolsonaro X Soraya – the president called the União Brasil candidate “swindler” after she said she regretted having helped elect the current chief executive in 2018.

The 3rd debate, held by the Rede Globo, was on September 29, 3 days before the 1st shift. participated Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Soraya Thronicke (Brazil Union), Luiz Felipe d’Avila (New) and Father Kelmon (PTB).

Here are some of the highlights of the 3rd meeting:

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate held from October 9 to 11, shows Lula with 52% of valid vote intentions for the 2nd round. Jair Bolsonaro has 48%. In the 1st round, the PT had 48.43% against 43.20% for the current president.

The survey was carried out by PowerDatewith resources from Power 360, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 5,000 interviews in 347 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation from October 9 to 11, 2022.

The margin of error is 1.5 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. The TSE registration is BR-09241/2022. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text. The dissemination of results is done in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura.

