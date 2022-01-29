When it comes to your games, RiotGames has always tried to be as transparent as possible about changes and updates coming in the future. With Valorant is no exception, and through a new video roadmap, they have explained what players of this FPS can expect in the next act of the game.

First of all, a compilation of 2021 was made, highlighting some of the skins released as well as some of the best memes by the community. Once that was finished, there was talk about what will come in the next act and it was here that it was confirmed that there will be no new maps or agents.

According to the team at Valorant, one of the priorities is to improve the gaming experience for all users, so they will have to make a series of adjustments that will allow them to correct and optimize many of the problems that the community currently has with the game.

However, there will also be a series of novelties that will come to Valorant coming soon, including a rework from yoru, adjustments to Jett and changes to the map selection algorithm, as well as improved server stability.

Via: RiotGames