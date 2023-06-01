After voting on the MP from the Ministries, deputy says that the government should “walk with its legs” and consolidate its base

The President of the Chamber Arthur Lira (PP-AL) said in the early hours of this Thursday (May 1, 2023) that the House will no longer make sacrifices in favor of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). He made the statement after voting on the provisional measure for the reorganization of ministries (MP 1154 of 2023). The approval of the proposal was, according to Lira, the last vote of confidence in the Executive, which will now have to dedicate itself to consolidating a support base in Congress and to commit itself to political articulation – the target of criticism from deputies. “It is important to say and make it clear that the government, from now on, of course, will have to walk with its legs. There will be no more sacrifices”, said Lira in an interview with journalists.