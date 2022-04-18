Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Considering that it was already enough time to comply with the pending obligations in japamathe mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, already asked do not give more extensions of discounts.

Interviewed in this regard, he considered the deadlines that have been handled excessive, for which he said that it is necessary to conclude with this bonus program out of respect for those who did care about taking advantage of the discounts and getting up to date with the board.

“I already told Raúl to stop him because every time he leaves for 15 days, another 15 days, when you make it so long that period of discounts you are rewarding the one who stayed behind, and what is happening with those who were always very punctual, I think that what was approved on this occasion was historic, but until then, people have to get used to paying for water because now we are giving them quality and quantity of water, which was the commitment,” he commented.

Read more: Take care of energy! 25 thousand CFE users in Ahome are already within the summer rate

In this sense, he pointed out that this deadline until April 30 for discounts of 100 percent on fines and surcharges and 20 percent in the main one it must already be the last one and those who remain pending will have to wait until the next program that is authorized.

“It must already be the last period, the good endings will come, which are other types of programs, but on our part, I directly believe that it will be until the last day of the month.”

Finally, he thanked those users who answered the call from the beginning of the discount program and thus regularized their situation before the paramunicipal by catching up.

“It is a complete acknowledgment, we are applying that resource that was not had in improving the water and drainage systems, that is why people are doing it, they pay because they are seeing that the service improves, if it were not so, then people for The more you discount them, they don’t pay”.