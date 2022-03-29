The next weekend, the Fourth season in the anime of Attack on Titan will end after the arrival of the Chapter 87 There are still a lot of things from the manga that haven’t been adapted for the small screen, and fans thought that, just maybe, there would be more episodes in the anime. Sadly, that will not be the case.

The account of Twitter official of Attack on Titan confirmed this when he released the details for the content that will come on the Blu-ray of this Fourth season. According to this information, the last chapter will be 87, which is intended to be released on March 3rd.

Indeed, this confirms that there will be no more episodes of the Fourth season, so the community now thinks that we might have a movie in the future that gives us the true ending for this adaptation. At the moment, these are just rumors and nothing has been confirmed one hundred percent.

Via: comic book