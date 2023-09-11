Although it has gone unnoticed by some, Nintendo has also triumphed in the mobile market, since titles like Fire Emblem Heroes They have remained active for the enjoyment of fans of this franchise. Another that has also been of great relevance is Mario Kart Tourwhich unfortunately has bad news for those who kept playing it.

So much Nintendo as WELCOME confirmed that after the game’s new content tour, the Anniversary Tour that begins on September 20, all future seasons will consist of content from seasons that have appeared before. So there will no longer be any type of updates in the future.

Here is the description in the statement:

No new courses, drivers, karts or gliders will be added after the Battle Tour starting 04/10/2023. We hope you continue to enjoy playing Mario Kart Tour.

That doesn’t mean that the game’s servers are going to be shut down, but rather that new content for the app in question will simply have ended. The best thing is the fact that those who have spent seasons will have the opportunity to obtain the characters and karts that they thought they had lost forever.

Remember that Mario Kart Tour Is available in iOS and Android.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The most Nintendo enthusiasts will surely not care if they remove the updates or not, even if they feel like closing the servers. Still, it is a game that has lasted a long time without the company closing it.