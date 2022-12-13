BRASILIA (Reuters) -The future Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, said on Tuesday that those involved in acts of violence and depredation that took place the day before in Brasília will be held accountable, as well as authorities who fail to act to prevent the violence, and guaranteed that the “extremists” will not prevent the inauguration of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“There will be no magical amnesty on January 1st, nor will there be any statute of limitations from here to there. So all crimes, illicit acts, will be the object of analysis, including in relation to the terrorism law, which has a part of the Penal Code on crimes against the democratic rule of law,” said Dino in an interview with GloboNews, defending that the institutional response is proportionate to account for “political rowdy”, “terrorism” and the violation of democracy.

Dino said that the only way to achieve political pacification in Brazil is to comply with the law, including holding accountable authorities who fail to fulfill their duty to guarantee public order.

The future minister also appealed to supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro who, still unhappy with the election result, are still camped in front of barracks asking for federal intervention by the Armed Forces – which would be a military coup, since there is no legal provision. in that sense.

“This is over, page turned, let’s move forward. In 2026 there are elections again”, Dino told GloboNews.

Bolsonaro, who has so far not directly acknowledged his defeat in the presidential election, made a statement last week to supporters at the Palácio da Alvorada who advocate illegal federal intervention and sent encrypted messages, citing the Armed Forces and urging supporters to do “the right thing”. ”.

A member of the government transition team and professor of Constitutional Law, deputy Marcelo Ramos (PSD-AM) assessed that the president has encouraged his supporters in the hope of obtaining some type of pardon or immunity when he leaves the Planalto Palace.

“This is tactics. Tactics to artificialize chaos and try to amnesty. Bolsonaro is trying to encourage a climate of chaos to try to extract an amnesty, a life senator status, something that guarantees that he and his children will not answer for the crimes they committed,” Ramos told Reuters.

“Bolsonaro’s attempt to create an environment of chaos to signal in the private, as he has done to a couple of Supreme Court ministers and politicians, that an amnesty needs to be built”, he said.

SAFETY

After the diplomation of Lula and his deputy, Geraldo Alckmin, by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on Monday, Bolsonarists tried to invade the headquarters of the Federal Police, clashed with security forces, broke cars and set fire to buses. They even spread through the center of the capital, approaching the hotel where the president-elect is staying, which had its policing reinforced.

The trigger for the explosion of violence occurred with the execution of an arrest warrant for a Bolsonarist indigenous leader, at the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and authorized by the Superior Electoral Court (STF).

According to the future minister Dino, the transition team is in contact with the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, and the Secretariat of Public Security, and that, as with Lula’s diplomacy, on Monday, the strategy of security will work during ownership.

“The security scheme that is being organized showed all its effectiveness yesterday with regard to the act of diplomacy, which took place without any obstacles. Then the possession will take place. These extremist groups will not win. They lost. They lost at the ballot box, they lost when it came to law enforcement. And they will lose again because the diplomacy took place, the inauguration will take place”, he pointed out.

A source from the transition acknowledged that, although already restricted, the security scheme for the tenure will be reinforced. He also stated that institutional dialogues are already being held so that there is due accountability of those involved in the acts of the day before.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina MarcelloEditing by Pedro Fonseca)