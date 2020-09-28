Most married couples think that the onset of pregnancy ends their romantic period. This is not true if you keep your heart romantic. Romance or love is something that never ends, but grows over time. In the same way you should enjoy the duration of your pregnancy with romance and not miss a single opportunity to live some romantic moments. There are many ways that can give you the pleasure and romance necessary to keep you happy during pregnancy. So let’s have a look at some such methods:

Start your day in a romantic way: Whenever you wake up in the morning, first of all hug your partner and give them a lovely good morning kiss. A good start of the day can always make your whole day happy.

Do some activities of your routine together: Do some activities together like brushing; Cooking breakfast, making tea or folding clothes. It gives you a chance to spend time together and have some fun conversations.

Have breakfast together: Have breakfast together and take care of each other. It can be even more romantic if your husband prepares breakfast for you and feeds it with his hands.

Make the most of your holiday: On Sundays or holidays, you can watch your favorite movie and prepare your favorite dish at home. Thus, you may get more time to spend with each other.

MTry to do a therapy: You can give hair oil massage to your pregnant wife. Women often have pain in their feet due to swelling or weight gain during pregnancy, husbands can also massage their feet to relieve them if they wish.

Send romantic SMS during the day: If both of you are working professionals, you can send messages or chat in your free time. If possible, you can also take your wife from their office.

Give Gift: You can occasionally get some surprise gifts for your wife. You can also bring their favorite snacks or chocolates with red roses on Women’s Day or on different occasions. In this way you can make them feel that you have a lot of love and respect for your wife.

Celebrate your special day: Celebrate different commemorative days such as your engagement day, wedding anniversary, birthday etc. You can arrange dinner or lunch at the hotel or at your favorite place. Try to make these days the most memorable during your wife’s pregnancy. Taking photos can capture these memories forever.

Keep praising each other: Congratulate your wife that she looks even more beautiful during pregnancy. Your words make her feel relaxed and happy. Every woman wishes that her husband praises her. On the other hand, the wife should also praise her husband for taking care of him so that love will always remain between you. If your wife goes to office during pregnancy, then you should help your partner in getting ready for office, preparing lunch box etc.

Take a walk together – it’s good for healthy and romantic too: If you want, you can go on a morning and evening walk with your pregnant wife. You can spend a good time together and keep yourself fit by walking. It is quite good for a pregnant woman. During the period of pregnancy, you should keep yourself happy and healthy. Love is the best thing in this world. You can make every day more romantic by adding love to many small things in your routine.