It confirmed what many fans of Kill Bill feared: the director of the saga starring Uma Thurman, Quentin TarantinoHe maintained that he definitively canceled a third part of the story of “the bride” and that he is already working on the next film that he will make, with which he will close his career, which has been active for 36 years and in which he has won various awards such as Oscarthe Golden Globesthe BAFTAamong many others.

Why won’t there be “Kill Bill 3”?

The director of other famous titles such as pulp fiction and “Inglorious Bastards” He indicated at first that he was seduced by the idea of ​​making a third part of the saga, in which he would have even been interested in joining Uma Thurman with her daughter, Maya Hawke (“Stranger things”). In addition, there were also rumors that zendaya she could impersonate Nikki, daughter of Vernita Green, and that she could return to avenge her mother’s death.

Uma Thurman was the protagonist of the two installments of “Kill Bill”. Previously, she worked with Tarantino on “Pulp Fiction.” Photo: AFP

Unfortunately, everything was diluted with recent statements by Tarantino to De Morgen. “I don’t see that going to happen. My latest film is about a film critic, a male critic, and it’s set in the ’70s,” he finished.

What will be the last Quentin Tarantino movie?

As Tarantino himself pointed out, the tenth and last film he will make in his career will be “The movie critic”which would begin filming at the end of September of this year, so its premiere could be scheduled for 2024, although there is still no confirmed date.

The Oscar winner for best original screenplay for his work on “Pulp fiction” (1995) and “Django unchained” (2013) maintained that “The movie critic” will be inspired by a real critic who wrote for a porn magazine over the years. 70. He added that he was very funny, but that he wrote with a cynicism typical of someone in his 50s when in reality he was in his early 30s.

What is Quentin Tarantino’s filmography?

“Reserve Dogs” (1992)

“Pulp Fiction” (1994)

“Jackie Brown” (1997)

“Kill Bill Vol. 1” (2003)

“Kill Bill Vol. 2” (2004)

“Deathproof” (2007)

“Inglourious Basterds” (2009)

“Django Unchained” (2012)

“The Hateful Eight” (2015)

“Once upon a time in Hollywood” (2019).