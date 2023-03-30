President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that there will be no impunity in the case of the fire in an immigration stay in Ciudad Juárezfor which at least 39 people have died, however, he evaded answering whether the head of the National Institute of Migration (INM), Francisco Garduño, will resign.

“Everyone is going to wait for the result of the investigation, accordingly, it is going to be the Prosecutor’s Office that is going to initiate the corresponding judicial processes,” said the chief executive.

the tabasqueño also avoided answering if the company Servicios Especializados de Investigación y Custody (seicsa) he was in charge of private security from the immigration center and is owned by Elías Gerardo Valdés, Nicaraguan consul in Nuevo León and Coahuila.

President López Obrador also expressed that he will not give information about the tragedy of migrants in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, so as not to give elements that those responsible can use to resort to an amparo.

In his morning press conference, at the National Palace, in Mexico City, the president pointed out that it was already reported on Wednesday that arrest warrants are being processed.

The Chief Executive said that today at three in the afternoon the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, will inform “of punishments to those presumed responsible for these unfortunate events.”

López Obrador reiterated his condolences after the tragedyBecause it is a very painful issue, the president said, very sadly, “to the relatives of immigrants and sister countries.”

There will be no impunity, those responsible will be punished, the President reiterated in his morning conference.

López Obrador said that he spoke with prosecutor Alejandro Gertz Manero to ask him that there be no considerations other than that of doing justice, that he act with professionalism and absolute freedom, and that impunity be ruled out, that there be justice.

“Today Rosa Icela and a representative of the Prosecutor’s Office will inform about it, but I do not want to get involved because, since the investigation is open, I do not want to disclose data or alleged facts,” warned the President.

“Everything that is coming out of the investigations and that this is not going to be used so that those responsible are going to go to shelters and protect themselves for being advancing this.”