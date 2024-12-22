Unions and concessionaire companies (FCC, Urbaser, CLD, Valoriza) have reached an agreement that suspends the cleaning and garbage collection strike scheduled for this Christmas in Barcelona, ​​UGT sources have confirmed.

The agreement, which both parties are writing after a marathon negotiationwill allow the cleaning service in the city not to be suspended until next December 25, as the unions had announced.

“UGT has reached an agreement that unlock salary review corresponding to 2023. This has allowed a salary increase of 3% in total, which has been decisive in calling off the strike planned during the Christmas period”, the union has highlighted.

Likewise, the workers’ representatives have congratulated themselves for having reached an agreement regarding the categories that were blocked in the different companies, which “represents a key recognition” for service operators.

At the same time, UGT has made it clear that they will continue working to guarantee a collective agreement “fair and aligned with the service quality that the urban sanitation personnel offer in the city of Barcelona”.

The meeting point with the employers arrived just one day before the elections began. service impacts and after this Friday an attempt was made to reach an agreement without success and the Department of Labor had already dictated the minimum services.

In the last few hours, and as a preventive measure, Barcelona City Council had even appealed to the “citizen collaboration” to, as far as possible, keep waste well separated and inside homes until the protest was over.

The first deputy mayor, Laia Bonet, has shown her satisfaction because the last-minute agreement “has made it possible to avoid the scenario that was wanted to be avoided, the strike, and despite the fact that the municipal minimum services were prepared to take on the task.

“It is the best news at the gates of Christmas (…) The people of Barcelona did not deserve a cleaning strike in their city“added Bonet, who recalled that the council had appealed to “responsibility” and “dialogue” in the face of this conflict.