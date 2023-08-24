No funeral home before the funeral, which will be celebrated in the Basilicata dei Santi Nereo e Achilleo in Milan

There won’t be a funeral home for Toto Cutugno, the announcement was made by his agent Danilo Mancuso. The funeral will be celebrated today, August 24, in the Basilicata dei Santi Nereo e Achilleo in Milan.

Another famous character from the music world, who died forever at the age of 80 years old, after having fought for many years against a bad evil. The father of The Italian he was hospitalized in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for one prostate cancer. She had discovered it several years ago, thanks to the help of his great friend Albano. It was the singer himself who told of his journey during one of his last interviews.

He had phoned Albano and asked him to see one of his specialists. The metastases of the tumor had almost reached the kidneys, but Toto Cutugno had fought with all his strength and had managed to avoid the worst. The doctors had given him 5 months to live, which thanks to his immense strength they have transformed in 15 years.

Unfortunately in recent months his conditions are get drastically worse. Toto Cutugno leaves an immense void in the hearts of all Italians.

Farewell message for Toto Cutugno

In the last few hours there have been many messages that have appeared on the web, published in particular by his own colleagues from the entertainment world. The last memories of Pupo, Pippo Baudo, Laura Pausini, Jovanotti, the great friend Albano and Adriano Celentano. The latter took the opportunity to talk about that “superbomb“, that’s how he called it, which made him famous: the song L’italiano.

He had written it specifically for Adriano and had proposed to him share the success with him. He would become the singer and he the author. But Celentano had decided not to accept, because that phrase ‘I am a true Italian’ worried him. He was afraid that in the eyes of others he would look like a attempt to rise up and show oneself superior.