Chivas has had a bipolar start to the year, the club adds 4 of the first 6 possible points, not a low sum for a team that comes from a semester of terror, however, it seems that the sporting level of the club, with respect to the volume of play and its quality leaves much to be desired, because although the sum of points is present there, the volume of play within the sacred herd is low.
It is expected that as time progresses and the team begins to have a better understanding of what the coach wants, that volume of play will expand and the club will begin to show more variables in order to delve into the achievement of results based on good treatment. of the ball, which within the Chivas board of directors is not seen as a possibility, but as an obligation, since Fernando Hierro will not have excessive tolerance for Paunovic.
According to information from MedioTiempo, within Chivas they do not want to make the mistakes of the past and although today they have full confidence in what Paunovic can do in terms of the quality of the football practiced, if with the passing of the weeks within the team they do not significant improvements are noted, Fernando Hierro, current Sports Director of the club, will not touch his heart and could put an end to Paunovic’s time in the technical direction of Guadalajara, the source affirms that it is a time limit of about a month to notice the evolution of the template.
#excess #opportunities #Paunovic #Chivas
