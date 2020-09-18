The international community celebrated on September 18, 2020 the first edition of the International Equal Pay Day.

“Men are better paid than women, and in a majority of African countries the median monthly income (50% earn more, 50% earn less, Editor’s note) of men is more than twice that of women “, according to a note from the International Labor Office (ILO), the permanent secretariat of the UN agency in charge of employment issues, the International Labor Organization (ILO). On September 18, 2020, the world celebrated International Equal Pay Day for the first time.

“In general, between men and women, there is a gap of 15 to 30%, and even beyond, to the detriment of women in terms of wages”, explains Fatime Christiane N’Diaye, gender specialist at the ILO for French-speaking Africa, based in Dakar, the Senegalese capital. “In Senegal, specifies the expert, the average monthly salary for men is 290,740 FCFA (443 euros) against 127,130 FCFA (around 194 euros) for women. That’s a gap of over 50%. “

There are several reasons for this pay gap that African women suffer from. The first is linked to the informal nature of their activities. “In Africa, 90% of women work in the informal economy, without social protection. The informal economy is the big problem because there are no regulations. Domestic workers are in the informal sector. How would you like to regulate their wages which are today at the drop? “, interrogates Fatime Christiane N’Diaye.

Second, African women take up low-paying jobs. “We realize that women are generally confined to four major sectors in West Africa: agriculture, personal services, trade and product processing. In these sectors, they have jobs that are less paid, whether in the formal or informal economy. For example, in the field of health, women are in the middle and lower categories: orderlies, nurses and midwives. In positions of responsibility, we don’t have women and therefore we don’t have the salaries that go with them. “

“There will be no equal pay in Africa if other forms of discrimination are not resolved “, insist Fatime Christiane N’Diaye. Many aother obstacles hamper equal pay on the continent: socio-cultural constraints, the balance between their professional and family life, “questions of motherhood, violence … All these issues affect women’s income”, says the ILO specialist.

“In the informal economy, we did a study on domestic work. We found that a man, who often has a job as a caretaker, driver or gardener, is systematically better paid than a woman. And even when he does. works as ‘boy’ (generic term to designate the staff who work inside a house in several African countries, the female equivalent being ‘maid’ or ‘nanny’, Editor’s note), he always earns more than a woman. “

Achieving equal pay also requires a (r) evolution of mentalities. “Stereotypes and discrimination reinforce pay inequalities (…). We need to change our mindsets and behaviors. Example: when we talk about those who take care of the laundry, we say ‘I’m going to the laundromat’. When we call on a man and when it comes to a woman, we say ‘I’m going to the laundry ‘. Even the denominations change! All this because the laundress generally works in a room, often has a workforce while the laundrywoman is at the corner of the street with her basins or comes to the customer’s home. In addition, at the laundry, there are prices that we do not discuss while we are still fiercely negotiating prices with the laundry who works in more difficult conditions. “

Conclusion: “We cannot address the issue of equal pay without seeing all this construction that there is around the employment of women, whether in the formal or informal sector, underlines Fatime Christiane N’Diaye. There is a belief still asserted that the man is the head of the family. We did a survey on youth employment in several African countries. Even for internships in companies, the allowances – transport – are more important for boys than for girls. Company officials believe that the former have more burdens. Which is not a reality today in our societies. Women are responsible for the nutrition, education and health of children and the elderly … which is a constraint in terms of time and money. ”

To advance the advocacy on equal pay on the continent, the ILO is working, among others, with human resources managers in companies to put in place strategies in this direction. “Sometimes I have great satisfaction when we see that they are making efforts to manage issues such as the promotion of women to positions of responsibility. There are companies that change and that employ people with disabilities in positions of responsibility, especially women. (…) We are working to ensure that companies change their behavior. ” The problem of “the mix of trades” is also an important part of the organization’s action. “If women are confined to the least promising sectors, they will never have equal pay, insists Fatime Christiane N’Diaye. We must not be discouraged. It is a long process.”

In a more institutional approach, the ILO in West Africa has approached the West African Economic and Monetary Union (Uemoa, sub-regional organization). “We have worked a lot on these questions and we are in the process of conducting a study to select countries where a classification of jobs and their characteristics will be produced. This will allow us to know in which jobs we find women and for what salaries “, Explain Fatime Christiane N’Diaye.