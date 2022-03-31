April 1, 20221 commentrecent

Tonight we go to bed with bad news for video game lovers, and that is that the cancellation of the 2022 edition of E3 has been announced: the video game event par excellence. And a tremendous upset for all video game fans. In this video we tell you the reasons for the absence of E3 2022, which in January announced its intention to be solely digital due to health problems and the pandemic, but which will ultimately not take place in any format.

In this quick video we explain all the implications of one of the worst news of the week in terms of video games, we give you our position on it and we also comment on what awaits the E3 fair in the future. Is there a chance that he will come back in a big way or is all lost?