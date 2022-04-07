There will be no dry law in Sinaloa. With a call to the citizens to behave well this Sunday, April 10, the day of the mandate revocation consultation, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya confirmed that there will be no dry law in the entity, a doubt that many had but that he cleared yesterday remembering that he is not very fond of prohibitions, that for that matter they can be calm. Regarding the criticism that various political actors have made of him for his presence in a partisan political event when he is supposed to be a full-time governor, not only during working hours, which would mean the use of public resources, the state president only said that He is exposed to that because he has to make political decisions and, although he is governor 24 hours a day, at some point he has to give himself time to exercise his rights.

no surprise. There was no surprise in the resolution of the ministers of the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation in the case of the Topolobampo fertilizer plant: they confirmed the protection granted by the Sixth District Court to the indigenous community of Lázaro Cárdenas, in which it annuls the Declaration of Environmental Impact that conditions it to carry out the indigenous consultation. The reading given by many, now with greater certainty, is that the confirmation of the protection benefits Gas y Petrochemicals of the West because in advance it is given that the vote will be majority in favor of the construction of the plant. The confirmation of the protection was unanimously by the ministers. Now what remains is for Semarnat, together with the National Commission for the Development of Indigenous Peoples, to organize and carry out the indigenous consultation.

Fifi destiny? For the controversial Chemist Benítez, the postulate of his moral leader, read AMLO, of “first the poor” does not apply, and it is evidenced by pointing out that he will seek that low-cost lodging hotels do not show their rates, since it would give Mazatlan the image of a cheap destination and would attract the tourism they do not want, that is, the low-income one. The declaration paints the full-length Mazatlan mayor as someone who does not like to have those who do not have a luxury standard of living visit the beautiful port of Sinaloa. He only failed to say that he preferred that only foreigners come. All Mexicans have the right to move freely around the country, and if the mayor wants the level of visitors to increase, he must work to raise the quality of the port’s infrastructure, starting with a cleaner, better lit, safer city without so many potholes. and drainage spillage.

Ready for Easter. In Guasave, they are practically ready to start fully with the Holy Week operation, where a total of 1,180 people will be participating with the aim of having a holiday period without deaths to mourn, since traffic accidents are usually the that end up being a headache for the authorities. It is said that today, at 10:00 a.m., the state governor will go to the Bellavista beach to signal the start of said operation, hoping that the 740 City Hall workers who will be there, plus the 440 volunteers who they are annexed, are enough to achieve a white balance, since people seem to have lost their fear of covid-19, so they will visit the municipality’s spas in large numbers.

It is better to ask forgiveness than permission. The trustee, Enrique Parra Melecio, described the acquisition of a semi-new unit worth 220,000 pesos, the details of which were disclosed by the treasurer, Jaime Enrique Angulo López, as a total lack of respect for the Mocorito City Council council, since in the order of the day, said point was indicated as “analysis, discussion and/or approval” the opinion for the purchase of the unit, and there was discussion, but this point became only an informative fact, since it had already been purchased the vehicle and the trustee’s dissatisfaction was also shared by councilors José Luis Sánchez Félix and Walter Pérez López. But before Parra Melecio’s argument, the mayor, María Elizalde Ruelas, refuted that he had also used that unit, acquired for the transfer of officials when they needed to leave the capital, and at that time he said nothing.