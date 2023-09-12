If the registration of a new patent can indicate anything, it is that the problem of “drift” in the Joy-Con could become a thing of the past with the launch of the nintendo switch 2. The patent highlights a technology that could help prevent Switch 2 experience the same control problems as the current one nintendo switch.

Many rumors have been circulating about the Switch 2 lately, with reports that Nintendo has supposedly demonstrated the nintendo switch 2 behind closed doors. Much about this hybrid handheld/desktop console successor is unknown or only rumored at this time. While many fans are probably thinking about system graphics and battery life, those who have experienced the dreaded “drift” in the Joy-Con You are probably wondering if you will have a similar experience with Switch 2.

A new patent Nintendo seems to confirm the existence of a new joystick technology that could be used in the Switch 2 in the future. The patent features a joystick that uses magnetic fields instead of physical contacts. The new joystick transmits a signal to the console based on the force of magnetic attraction on the joystick, which varies depending on the position of the joystick at any given time.

This would represent a significant change compared to the current joysticks implemented in the nintendo switch, although some might recognize the technological concepts of the patent. The patent that Nintendo has presented appears to have similarities with Hall effect joysticks, an existing technology that uses magnets to determine the position indicated by the player. This type of joystick has been used in a NYXI controller, among others, and some companies have released parts to replace faulty components in Joy-Cons existing. Many users have reported that this version of the joystick seems to work as intended.

It is believed that the main cause of “drift” in the Joy-Con is exposure to external dust and wear of internal components. The current system for the joysticks of the Joy-Con It sends a signal based on physical contact between the parties. However, in some teardowns, these parts have been shown to sustain enough damage to cause loose debris or a lack of contact between the parts, which distorts the signal and causes the system to believe that an input is being made when it is not. is touching the controller.

For now, it remains to be seen if Nintendo has found a solution that guarantees the absence of “drift” on your next console. It is likely that it has been a top priority for the company, considering the amount of problems this issue has caused both users and customers. Nintendo same.

The fans of the nintendo switch have been able to send their Joy-Cons for repair free of charge, which has undoubtedly come at a cost to Nintendo. Everyone will be happier if the next controller works as expected, and it looks like this technology may be a step in the right direction.

Via: GameRant

Editor’s note: Please! Joy-cons are not cheap and having this problem caused many to look for alternative controls or even buy components to replace them. I don’t know anyone who has sent their joy-cons for free repair in Mexico so I don’t know how difficult it is for us to do it, but it’s something they should have fixed much sooner.