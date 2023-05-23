Since the generation of Playstation 3updates released on the day a game was released, colloquially known as patches or game updates. Day oneThey have become the norm. Sometimes they are small, fixing some last-minute bugs, but other times they are huge and practically essential to enjoy the adventure.

However, the patches of Day one receive criticism from players excited to jump into the action, only to be left waiting for the download to complete. Some players with a slow internet connection or limited access may have to wait for hours or even days depending on the download speed. Game Informer asked the team behind final fantasy 16about their achievement of reaching Gold in March and what they are currently working on.

The surprise was that the Creative Business Unit III development team is not working on a patch for the Day one, a revelation that becomes more and more rare with each new game release. Director Hiroshi Takai gave reasons for this.

The first reason is that the team has full confidence in the final version of final fantasy 16. The second reason is that he and producer Naoki Yoshida (and the rest of the CBUIII team) believe the game should be ready to play at launch, acknowledging that not everyone has access to the internet to download a patch from the game. Day one considering the simultaneous global release of final fantasy 16. So at this time, we won’t be downloading a big patch on June 22 when the game hits playstation 5.

However, Takai notes that CBUIII is testing the game on a daily basis and looking for bugs, so things could change as a result, but right now, just like the good old days of the old final fantasythis release is expected to work completely as expected out of the box.

