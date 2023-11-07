Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated this Tuesday that there will be no ceasefire with Hamas or delivery of fuel in the Gaza Strip as long as the Islamist movement does not release the hostages it holds in Palestinian territory.

“No gasoline (…) nor ceasefire without the release of our hostages,” Netanyahu declared in a televised speech one month after the start of the war.

The Minister of Defense of Israel, Yoav Gallant, also expressed himself in this sense, who also reiterated this Tuesday his country’s refusal to agree to any humanitarian truce in the war against Hamas until the Palestinian Islamist group releases the 239 hostages it is holding. the Palestinian enclave.



“For me, humanitarian pauses mean, above all, (the return of) held captives (…) There will be no humanitarian truce without them,” Gallant said in a televised message.

On Friday, Netanyahu had already refused to accept a humanitarian ceasefire despite the fact that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently traveled to Israel with the intention of achieving a temporary truce to alleviate the serious humanitarian crisis suffered by civilians. in Gaza.

(Also read: Israel announces that it will be in charge of Gaza security indefinitely after the war)

ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בהצהרה לתקשורת מהקריה בתל אביב: המלחמה. בדרום – המלחמה ברצועה מתקדמת בעוצמה שהחמאס מעולם לא הכיר. העיר עזה מכותרת. אנחנו פועלים בתוכה, אנחנו מעמיקים את הלחץ על חמאס מדי שעה, מדי יום.https://t.co/ir3GIck4ih pic.twitter.com/5XZxPGYzky — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) November 7, 2023

According to the Israeli Government, Hamas holds 239 hostages of 27 nationalities, including babies, children, women and the elderly, after the Islamist group freed four women and Israeli troops rescued a soldier.

But Israel is receiving increasing international pressure, whether from the UN, the United States – its main ally – and countries from all continents – to agree to a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

(You may be interested in: Three keys to understanding the second phase of the war in Gaza announced by Israel)

This Tuesday, for example, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, once again called for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” one month after the attacks by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in Israel, which in turn triggered a war against the Gaza Strip controlled by Hamas.

The Secretary General, who is in Israel’s sights, once again recalled “his absolute condemnation of the terrorist attacks committed by Hamas in Israel, for which there can be no justification”, while at the same time He said he was “extremely saddened by the violent deaths of civilians in Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe that continues (there).”

Several people search through the rubble for survivors and the bodies of victims after an Israeli bombing in Rafah.

Israel declared war on Hamas on October 7, following an attack by the Islamist group’s armed wing that left more than 1,400 dead and 5,400 injured, most of them civilians.



The war, which turns one month this Tuesday, leaves more than 10,300 dead in the Palestinian enclave, almost 26,000 injured2,450 missing and 1.5 million displaced, according to Gazan authorities, amid the collapse of hospitals and the shortage of drinking water, food, medicine, electricity and fuel.

This Tuesday, The Defense Minister also announced that Israeli troops advanced to “the center of Gaza City.”

(Continue reading: Blinken advocates in Israel to rescue Hamas hostages and protect civilians in Gaza)

“We are in the center of Gaza City,” Gallant said at a news conference. “Gaza is the largest terrorist base ever built,” he added.

“We are going to destroy Hamas,” Gallant said.

Netanyahu, for his part, said thatThe attacks by the Israeli air, naval and ground forces on the Gaza Strip are an “extraordinary success.”

“I would like to tell you that what we see on the ground, from the reports that the War Cabinet and I receive, and conversations with commanders and soldiers, is an extraordinary success,” he said.

AFP and EFE