Principle of existing agreement between all the parties, including LaLiga, so that the Congress of Deputies approves the new Sports Law, which avoids the stoppage in Spanish football, something that 39 of the 42 clubs had meditated on. According to the CadenaSer program “El Larguero”, all parties have agreed to return to the 1990 Law and the Audiovisual Rights Decree 05/2015 in audiovisual material, something that facilitates the agreement. LaLiga will continue to centrally manage the audiovisual rights of the competition it has been doing until now, it will not do so with the other derived commercial rights.
All the discrepancies between the Government and LaLiga have been resolved to bring out the new Sports Law. Of the three amendments for which the employers of soccer in Spain fought, only one has arrived on the right track. The first of them, with the theme centered on the Super League and the involvement of the rest of the Spanish clubs, has not been considered. The second, proposed by Javier Tebas, related to television rights, either, since everything continues as it was before. The implication of him in a judicial process with the CVC has been the obstacle to include in this principle of agreement.
The amendment that has been successful deals with the supervision of the statutory changes that are related to the sport carried out by the RFEF. Which means that the body chaired by Luis Rubiales will have to enjoy the approval of LaLiga for the approval of the most important decisions that have to do with the Spanish competition.
In this process, 39 First and Second clubs have faced each other -except real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Athletic Club- and LaLiga with the Government for being able to continue exploiting the commercial model and the contract signed with the CVC economic fund. With the mediation of the CSD and Miquel Iceta, Minister of Culture and Sport, a preliminary agreement has been reached for the approval of the New Sports Law in Congress. One of the most controversial issues that have affected the time of the negotiations, the European Super League, will not be contemplated because it is judicialized and whoever decides on the competition will be a European court.
One of the most thorny issues deals with television rights. Until now, LaLiga has the power to centrally sell the audiovisual rights of all Spanish football clubs. In this new law, the institution chaired by Tebas wanted to include an amendment to be able to negotiate not only with the audiovisual rights of Spanish football clubs, but also to be able to do so with other commercial rights even if they had nothing to do with television.
The New Sports Law will maintain the jurisprudence that currently governs this aspect, that is, the 1990 law and Royal Decree 05/2015, which states that LaLiga will be able to continue marketing television rights centrally for all clubs, but not allows you to exploit the rest of the commercial rights. The television rights are still held by LaLiga, which will also be able to market them centrally.
There are some competitions that LaLiga wins in deterioration of the RFEF with this new text. If the Royal Spanish Football Federation wants to make any changes that affect the strictly sporting aspects of the competition, it will need a positive report from LaLiga to carry it out. If, for example, the RFEF wanted to make a decision on the arbitrations, it would need the approval of The league. This would only affect strictly sporting decisions. It would not affect, for example, a hypothetical change of headquarters of the RFEF.
