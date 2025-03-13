Manchester United has avoided a dream night for Spanish teams in European competitions. After the pass to the quarterfinals of Athletic in the Europa League and Betis at the Conference, the Real Sociedad lost in Old … Trafford, unable to Crossing the two Basque teams in a future semifinal of the second most important competition in the old continent.

Late in the afternoon, Athletic certified its comeback against Rome in Bilbaowith two goals from Nico Williams. The youngest of the family has recovered its best version, just at the key moment of the season. He led those of Ernesto Valverde for 3-1 in San Mamés, where the fans of the Lions again vibrated in communion, giving a truce after weeks of division on account of the clash that maintains the directive with one of the rocks that integrates the animation stand.

As in the first leg, The party was preceded by altercationswhich ended with arrests by Ertzaintza. He also had to load at the end of the outside meeting of ‘La Cathedral’, where groups of radicals waited for Rome fans, among which the Autonomous Police detected members of the Athletic Front.

La Real, on the other hand, after anticipating an Oyarzabal goal, had to deal with two penalties against, than allowed the ‘red devils’ to turn the tie. In addition, when Imanol Sheriff seemed to take air and dream of the comeback, they stayed with ten after the expulsion of Aramburu, something that led to the final 4-1 that leaves them out of Europe.