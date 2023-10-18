The head of Xbox, Phil Spencerhas said that gamers should not wait for the company to start adding game titles. Activision Blizzard to Game Pass soon.

Microsoft finally finalized its $69 billion acquisition of the publisher of Call of Duty and Devil last week.

Two days after Microsoft would acquire Bethesda In March 2021, it added a dozen of the company’s titles to Game Pass.

But in an interview with the official podcast of xbox, the game boss Microsoft said that players should not expect similar surprises with games of Activision Blizzard in the subscription service in the near future.

Although Microsoft was able to do much of the work to carry the titles of Bethesda to Game Pass before the deal was closed, that has not been the case with Activision Blizzardas it was unclear whether the acquisition would be approved by competition regulators until recently.

Activision Blizzard said before the deal was closed that he hoped to start adding his titles to Game Pass in 2024.

“I think that’s right,” he said. Spencer. “I would love for there to be some kind of secret surprise release coming in the next few weeks, but there isn’t.” “Definitely when we think about new games, I want to be honest with people, right? If we were going to include them in the subscription this year, I would tell people. “And I know there will be some disappointment about that. This acquisition is definitely long term. So the fact that we’re not starting day one with a huge number of games coming to Game Pass It’s a little daunting, but I’m very excited for the future. And I just want to be honest with people about where we are.”

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: In short, man Phil he just wants to be honest with people by being honest with people. And, well no, we are not going to have the obscene amount of games Activision in Xbox Game Pass soon, but little by little. And I think this is the best decision, so they can enjoy popularity in the media in the long term, dosing as much as they want both the games and the impact on the community.