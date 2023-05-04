The relationship between PSG and Leo Messi has broken this week. L herself had been fragmented for several months due to the discomfort of the player within the club due to the constant accusations from the fans. After a clash between ’30’ and the sheikhs due to apparent indiscipline on the part of the world champion, both parties have made it clear that there is no future between them and therefore any option to renew is impossible.
Right now Leo analyzes his transfer options for the summer, on the table there are three real destinations, the first and the one that the player wants, Barcelona, the second and already in formal negotiations in case the Catalans cannot afford their arrival, Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia and the third and least likely to date, the MLS Inter Miami, but it is a good time to include a fourth possible destination, England, because in the Premier League there would be clubs looking to sign to the Argentine
According to information from Goal, once all kinds of contact between PSG and Messi have broken off, several Premier League teams have considered signing Leo for the summer, the first and most confirmed percent is Newcastle United, the world’s new billionaire, will be in the next Champions League and they consider that a reinforcement like Messi can mark a before and after in the club’s history. The owners of the team are the government of Saudi Arabia, with whom the footballer has an excellent relationship.
