The Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, and the Buenos Aires Secretary of Justice and Security, Marcelo D’Alessandro, agreed on Wednesday “a greater control in the income to the terminal stations and in the different transshipment centers” distributed throughout the City of Buenos Aires.

According to official sources, officials also analyzed “the possibility of restricting, at certain times, access to the City”, in view of the new measures that the national government could implement to deal with the growth of coronavirus cases.

Sources from the Security portfolio specified that the meeting had the objective of “achieve greater coordination in controls” between Nation and the City of Buenos Aires.

Among the points that were analyzed is compliance with the measures established by the Decree of Necessity and Urgency signed by President Alberto Fernández to establish restrictions in the AMBA aimed at mitigating the expansion of the second wave of infections.

Security Forces control the accesses of the City. The idea is to intensify the controls.

This Friday the decree issued by the Government on April 9 expires, which established a series of restrictions in the AMBA for fifteen days, such as the suspension of face-to-face classes, the prohibition of circulating between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day and the realization of all kinds of cultural, social, recreational and religious events.

With the aim of optimizing vehicle and passenger transport controls and channeling circulation in those controls, “the possibility of restrict, at certain times, access to the City that emerge from General Paz Avenue “.

Likewise, for a better articulation in the reception of complaints for non-compliance, “ the derivation of calls received to the number 134, to the 911 system, which is monitored by the City and thus be able to act more quickly. “

At the meeting, the actions deployed so far were also evaluated and the necessary inputs were generated to adopt definitions in the future, according to the sources.

The coordination meeting, which is part of a strategy deployed by the national government with the objective of achieving the best compliance with the restriction to circulation in the AMBA, was also attended by the Secretary of Security and Criminal Policy, Eduardo Villalba; the secretary of Federal Articulation, Gabriel Fuks; the Secretary of Transportation and Public Works of the City, Juan José Méndez; and the Undersecretary for Mobility Management, Gastón Galardi.

With information from Télam.

JPE