In Mexico there will be prison of one to three years to whom I spread ideas based on superiority or racial hatred. The Senate approved that no form of discrimination against skin color will be allowed with the decree by which Article 149 Quater is added to the Federal Penal Code regarding the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination.

In 2019Morenoist senator Mónica Fernández Balboa presented this initiativeand until this September 2023, with 87 votes in favor, zero against and one abstention, the plenary session of the Senate approved this project to punish with prison anyone who promotes discrimination, violence or racial hatred.

race superiority

“We approved in the Senate of the Republic an initiative that I presented in 2019 and which aims to apply a penalty of 1 to 3 years in prison or 150 to 300 days of work in favor of the community and up to 200 days of fine to the spread ideas based on superiority or racial hatred,” said Senator Mónica Fernández.

Likewise, he said, anyone who incites discrimination or commits or incites to commit acts of violence against any person based on race or any group of people based on ethnic origin, he explained.

According to this addition, The person who incites, disseminates, promotes, publishes, propagates, transmits, justifies and/or encourages directly or indirectly ideas or theories based on the superiority of a race, war, apology for national hatred, or a group of people of a certain color or ethnic origin.

Free personality

The same penalty will be applied to anyone who finances and carries out activities or propaganda that promote discrimination, violence or racial hatred against any race or group of people of another color or ethnic origin.

For anyone who restricts the rights of free personality of any race or group of people of another color or ethnic origin, through exposure and intimidation in cyber media or any media.

And for those who belong, participate, collaborate and help organizations that promote discrimination, superiority, violence or racial hatred against any race or group of people of another color or ethnic origin.

no more hate

“With the approval of this ruling, it is expected that the fight against racial discrimination in Mexico will be strengthened and the rights of all people will be protected regardless of their ethnic or racial origin. With this we take another step to end impunity and end hatred between brothers,” said Senator Fernández Balboa.

It is important to mention that If a public official commits any of these behaviors, the penalty will be greater: three to seven and a half years in prison, he will also be removed from his position or commission and will be disqualified from one to 10 years.

Discrimination in Mexico

The most recent National Survey on Discrimination (Enadis) 2022 from Inegi shows that there are sectors of the population that have experienced discrimination.

On a national scale, 23.7% of the population aged 18 and over reported having been discriminated against between July 2021 and September 2022, according to Inegi’s Enadis.

Of the indigenous population aged 12 and over, 28.0% stated that they were victims of discrimination. Of this percentage, 31.4% stated that the reason was their way of dressing or personal grooming (27.1%).

28.1% of women and 27.9% of men reported having been victims of discrimination.

Being an indigenous or Afro-descendant person was the cause indicated by 28.9% of women and 29.3% of men.

