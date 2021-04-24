Aleksander ceferin, President of UEFA, has awarded a interview to Daily Mail in which he talks about the harsh punishments for the founding teams of the Super League. The UEFA president has been blunt: “We’ll see. Everyone has to bear the consequences of what they did and we cannot pretend nothing has happened. You can’t do something like that and just say, ‘I’ve been punished because everyone hates me.’ They have no problems because of anyone but themselves. What they did is not right and we will see in the next few days what we have to do. “

Ceferin specified among the 12 involved: “But for me there is a clear difference between the English clubs and the other six. They withdrew first, they admitted they were wrong. You have to have a certain greatness to say: ‘I was wrong’. For me there are three groups of these 12: the six English, who withdrew first, then the other three (Atlético de Madrid, Milan and Inter) after them and then those who believe that the Earth is flat and think that the Super League still exists. And there is a big difference between them. But everyone will be responsible. We will see how. I don’t want to say disciplinary process, but it has to be clear that everyone has to be responsible in a different way.. Is it disciplinary? Is it an executive committee decision? We’ll see. It’s too soon to say that”.

According to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, the 12 founders of the Super League will definitely face a sanction for trying to create a European Super League separate, and they may even be banned from participating in the next Champions League. However, according to Ceferin in the Daily Mail, he believes that the big six of england (Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United) they should be treated more leniently because they were the first group to change their minds. The harshest punishments will be for Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, who still cling to the idea that the Superliga could revive. They are the teams that seem most threatened by expulsion from European competitions next season.

Ceferin is especially critical of Barça, Real Madrid and Juventus for persisting in the idea that the Super League could revive, but he is more benevolent towards the English, a fact that suggests that his banishment from the circle of players may be temporary. He has already sent the two Spanish clubs a warning in an interview with AP. However, he insists that the 12 clubs must be punished, although he does not specify how or in what way.

The Slovenian acknowledged the support of the fans: “Look, honestly speaking, I was completely impressed by the reaction of the fans, the entire football community and not only the football community, but I would say society. I have never seen this. UEFA did their part, the clubs that supported us did their part. And, of course, the UK Government, of all, did most of it. But most of it was done by amateurs. I was very impressed by the reaction of the British Government. I had phone conversations with Prime Minister Johnson and Secretary of State Dowden many times in these crazy 48 hours. They were on the right side of history at the right time. And this is impressive. This joint effort showed that not everything is for sale, that you cannot come with billions and say: ‘I don’t care about tradition, history, the things you love, because I have enough money, I’m going to buy everything.’ No way! Nothing happens”.

Relationship with Agnelli

The relationship between Ceferin and Agnelli has taken a 180-degree turn, as the UEFA president drove from Slovenia to Nyon to announce changes to the Champions League from 2024, he was met with telephone rejection from the Italian.

AgnelliA central figure in pushing forward the new UEFA reforms, as president of the European Clubs Association (ECA), he was negotiating separation from UEFA. Hence, Ceferin called it a “snake”.

Changes in the Champions

The UEFA is willing to re-study the new proposals of the Champions League:

– Increase the participants of 32 to 36 teams as of 2024.

– Eliminate the two additional places in the Champions League that were reserved for clubs based on their history.

– Recognition of the passion and the organization that allowed the Super League to be canceled must be reflected in the fight against racism in football.