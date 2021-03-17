The Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced that will directly affiliate four clubs for the next First D tournament, decimated in number of teams. There is uproar in the neighborhoods, in suburban towns and in some cities in the interior of Buenos Aires. Although there are more than 30 names in dance, until yesterday only eight had presented the corresponding folder at the AFA offices.

The dream of belonging to official football generates new expectations, recalling old wishes. At the beginning of the 20th century, in the 70s and in the 21st century. It was never easy for clubs to join the official Association, the current AFA since 1934 and its predecessors. At the beginning, at the end of the 19th century, clubs had to be added and those who signed up were welcome. Quilmes, Banfield and Students of Buenos Aires are some of those that still maintain that status since 1900.

With the growth of the new sport and the creation of hundreds of clubs on every corner, every neighborhood of the City of Buenos Aires and the suburbs, English leaders began to limit enrollment. The dimensions of the fields, the boxes to change, the name and the color of the shirt, among other issues.

Enrique Zanni, one of the founders of River, told it in the first history of the club that was written, in the 1920s. In order to have the court approved the year (1907) they moved to Sarandí (he had already joined in 1905 ), they managed to fool the veedor Williams of the Association simulating that the precarious changing room had a shower installed with a connection of 800 meters to the Sarandí stream, when it was just a watering can activated at the right time by another partner. River was able to continue playing in official football.

In 1907, the Association rejected the affiliation of Estudiantes de La Plata, among others.

It was precisely in 1907, the year the ascents and descents began, when the rules were tightened. It didn’t matter if a club had played the year before, they had to re-register. The official entity reported, before the beginning of the season, that 144 teams were registered in all categories, 22 more than the previous year.

All clubs, all categories, in 1907.

Students, who had played in 1906, his affiliation was not accepted in 1907 (not Student Porteño either). I had to change the name because there was already a Student oldest, the one in Buenos Aires which was then in Palermo. He returned in 1908.

The final announcement for clubs to join in 1907.

Independiente wore a blue shirt with IFC inscriptions, known for the retro version of long ago. But when he joined the AFA, in 1907, changed for the all red uniform, like the English Nottingham Forest who had come to visit in 1905.

Huracán, meanwhile, took advantage of the fact that his name coincided with the hot air balloon that Jorge Newbery had bought in France in June 1909, that they had decided to use that badge on the shirt and that if, please, he could intercede to be accepted into the Association . Newbery was forever the godfather of the Globe, in addition to being an honorary member.

In the history of Buenos Aires football, which always absorbed the representation of all Argentine football before FIFA, there were three schisms (1912, 1919 and 1931). In the first two, a group of leaders got angry, formed another Association and took several clubs with them. The great promise was always to go from playing in Second to First.

In 1923, for example, the regulations of the Football Amateurs Association established that affiliations were requested before February 15, that the written request should contain the name of the institution, the date of foundation, location and means of access to the stadium, the division in which you wanted to be accepted and other requirements as seen in the photo.

The third had a different feature. Professionalism was born, with only 18 affiliated clubs, not one more. Banfield, for example, was the first to request membership in the new entity, with professionalism already in place. It was denied. The last merger, on November 3, 1934, was born the current AFA. In January 1935, the Federal Council, for the interior leagues and their clubs. Since then, there have been directly and indirectly affiliated entities.

During the first 15 years there were three categories in AFA football, First, Second and Third Category. And a big exception in direct affiliation: since 1939 Rosario Central, Newell’s, Unión, Tiro Federal, Argentino, Central Córdoba and Colón were successively accepted. With them, in 1949 the AFA had 49 directly affiliated entities.

Rehearsal affiliation of Central and Newell’s in 1939. They stayed forever in the AFA.

A new breed of clubs was incorporated in 1950 with the creation of the Amateur division, since 1963 First D. Thus some clubs arrived with today they play in First, such as Sarmiento de Junín (1952), Sarandí Arsenal (1961) and Defense and Justice (1978). And other history of the ascent like Deportivo Morón (1951), Takes sparks (1954), Phoenix (1960) or Berazategui (1976).

The arrival of Julio Grondona to the presidency of AFA, in 1979, closed the tap. Since then, no entity managed to enter. In the 90s there was an attempt by Defensores de Moreno and Deportivo Grecia, for example. In 1979 there were 81 direct affiliates and then Pilar, Piranha and Sportivo Palermo left.

Just in 2017 a club managed to join the conservative AFA: Real Pilar. With only four months of gestation but strong ties to the power of its president César Mansilla, former manager of Fénix. Beyond some protests, the club has already been in AFA football for four seasons.

Now the big door is about to open to new clubs. Some traditional, centenarians, who always performed in their local leagues, such as the people of La Plata Berisso or Everton star, other powerful ones from the interior like Douglas Haig of Parchment, who prefers to resign his position in Federal A and start from scratch from the most amateur category.

There are more than thirty names around these days in the media and social networks. However, as he was able to find out Clarion, until yesterday only eight had presented the folders. Mariano Moreno de Junín (founded in 1916 and participated in the 1982 National) announced it on his official Twitter account. From the same city it was also noted Villa Belgrano (1925, 10 times champion of the Sports League of the West). As well Everton de La Plata (1905, traditional club of the Platense Amateur League) and Malvinas Argentinas Football Club of the Matancera League (founded in 2018 by Gustavo Lencina with the support of many ex-combatants).

Another who was affiliated with the AFA for more than 20 years and disenrolled in 1969 is Bernal Youth (the first year, 1945, he played as Youth of Villa Crámer), which now participates in the Lujanense League. Of the Escobarense League for now only joined Pilar Athletic Club.

On April 18, 1945, the AFA accepted the affiliation of the Villa Crámer Youth, then Bernal, who left in 1969. Today he wants to return.

Another club that surprised with its determined intentions is the Buenos Aires City Football Club, founded in 2017 and until now dedicated to beach soccer. An unknown is also the presentation of Lorianne FC, whose president is Mauro Javier Paz and vice-president Carlos Bruno Seguel (he is also the manager of Arsenal de Sarandí). They claim to have legal status since March 9, 2018 and are based in San Isidro.

Logo of the unknown Lorianee FC, who signed up to enter the AFA.

Of the rest, for now they are intentions or speculation. Of the City of Buenos Aires the only one is Piranha, which was already affiliated and from where Chirola Héctor Yazalde emerged in the 60s.

From the suburbs, several that are not in leagues: Villa La Ñata, Student Porteño, Huracán (San Justo), Don Bosco (Ramos Mejía), Defenders of Niza (Lomas de Zamora), San Martín (Monte Grande).

Others do, like the Escobarense League: Falklands (Adolfo Sordeaux), Nautical Hacoaj (Tiger), Cathedral (Hurlingham), The Sonia (José C. Paz) Metallurgical Sports (Vicente López), FC Roma (Milberg’s corner, Tigre).

From the Lujanense League, The Union (El Jagüel), Fernando Cáceres (Ciudad Evita), SAT (ex SATSAID, La Reja, Luján). From the Mercedina League, Club Mercedes and the Parchment League, in addition to Douglas haig, Y Youth.

As well Defenders of Glew of the Chascomunense League, Belgrano from the Zarateña League (the club from which Ricardo Bochini emerged), Sportivo Baradero of the Baradero League and the Platense Amateur League, Star of Berisso and Unidos de Olmos.

By last, Independent of Chivilcoy I had already aspired to enter a few years ago. The folder has the list, but since he was promoted to Federal A, this time he would not appear.

As you can see, some are historic clubs and others more modern. Some continue to fulfill social functions in their area of ​​belonging and others try to hide (or not) a covert management.

There is still no date confirmed for the General Assembly that will define, or not, the direct membership of four clubs, after casting, review of stationery and lobby, to the AFA, as it had not happened since 1978. With the same dream of the origins: to belong, win and one day play in the First Division.