A dry run of the Corona virus vaccine has been started in the country. At the same time, the Union Health Ministry has created an app to monitor the Kovid-19 vaccine and register for the vaccine. Through this app introduced in the name of Co-WIN, you can register for the vaccine. Those who are registered will be given the vaccine first.

Have to wait a little

The Co-WIN App has not been opened to the public at the moment, but soon you will be able to download this app from the Google Play Store. Co-Win is an upgraded version of the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN).

There will be four modules in the app

After the launch of the Co-WIN App, it will have four modules. This includes user administrator module, beneficiary registration, vaccination and benefit allocation and status updation.

Uploading data

This app is currently being accessed by Health Officials. Data of those health workers is being uploaded on the app, which will be vaccinated in the first stage. During the dry run, more than 75 lakh beneficiaries were registered.

This is how you can register

To register when the app link is live, first you need to download Co-WIN app.

Now filling all the details in it, you have to register yourself on the app and take the date of vaccination.

Now after the complete process, the users will get the date and time for the vaccine.

