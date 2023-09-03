There will be football every day until October 5: the Colombian League and Cup programming

Colombian soccer does not stop. As of this Saturday and until October 5, every day there will be at least one game of the League or of the Colombia Cup, with two exceptions.

The only days in which Dimayor did not schedule games are in which the Colombian National Team will be active in the qualifier for the 2026 World Cup: on September 7, against Venezuela in Barranquilla, and on September 12, against Chile in Santiago.

The Dimayor announced this Saturday the programming of five days, from 11 to 15, with several novelties. As it happens on the date that is played this weekend, matches will be crossed, something that has not happened since the premium channel began.

There will be some games that will only be broadcast by the basic Win Sports signal.

The other novelty is that, as the journalist and statistician Paolo Arenas anticipated on his social networks, no matches were scheduled before 4 pm due to the heat wave affecting the country. Therefore, the schedule is extended, in three cases, until the time of 8:50 at night.

Confirmed what was reported when the calendar for dates 11 to 15 came out. Dimayor, due to the extremely high temperatures, has put the games later than usual (from 4pm, not from 3pm). Therefore, the sessions will end around 11pm. Three games will start at 8:50pm. https://t.co/Wmwrj4HCbt – Paolo Arenas (@PaoloArenas) September 2, 2023

There are also schedules for the quarterfinals of the Cup

The entity that manages Colombian professional soccer also announced the schedules for the quarterfinal matches of the Copa Colombia.

The first legs should have been played this week, according to the calendar that Dimayor had announced at the beginning of the year, but they were not scheduled due to the fact that there were postponements from the League.

There are still two postponed League games that do not have a schedule: Cali vs. Tolima (date 6) and Pereira vs. Golden Eagles (date 8).

SPORTS

More sports news