“Rescue Mission” or “Extraction” was a hit on Netflix. This has led to the making of a second film in which Chris Hemsworth also stars, who in the Marvel universe is characterized as Thor. This sequel will be directed by the director Sam Hargrave. Given the imminent success of the appearance since the death of agent Tyler Rake for a new mission, fans are already waiting for a third edition. For this reason, ‘Thor’ was the one who announced what is going to happen in this regard.

What did Chris Hemsworth say about “Extraction 3”?

Chris Hemsworth said after the premiere of “Extraction” that he was amazed with the film and with the fact of working with director Sam Hargrave. And, although he did not confirm the continuity of that duo, he did mention that he would be Tyler Rake both in the recently released sequel and in the one that follows it. I mean, he indirectly told fans that there will be “Rescue Mission 3.”

“I mean, you never want to anticipate audience response, but there’s certainly room for ‘Extraction 3.’ There are some surprises in the second part that could open up the world of ‘Extraction’, besides that, I think the director Sam Hargrave did an incredible job with this movie, and I think it surpassed the first one,” said the 39-year-old Australian actor. years.

However, as happened at the time with “Extraction 2”, there is no specific date for the release of this sequel, in which the protagonist intends to continue the saga and the director, Sam Hargrave, mentioned that He is happy with the result of the last installment, so he could continue with the project.

What day does “Extraction 2” premiere in Peru?

“Extraction 2” will premiere this Friday, June 16. Despite the fact that films are normally released on Thursdays, in this case, as it is produced by a streaming platform, it will take place on a weekend.

