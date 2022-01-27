Sinaloa.- After reaffirming that death inside the Aguaruto prisonin Culiacan, from alleged murderer of a girl in a Navolato agricultural field It happened during a drug fight. Governor Ruben Rocha Moya announced yesterday that they will do an operation to assess internal conditions and improve them.
The state president considered that this murder inside the state prison is very unfortunate, but insisted that they will carry out a review operation inside and, derived from this work, they will take some measures to improve the prevailing conditions.
The girl’s crime will not be forgotten, he affirms
Rocha Moya assured that the execution of the alleged murderer of the minor will not cause the girl’s crime, which occurred last December, to be forgotten, as she recalled that, unfortunately, this fact gave rise to community work in which they participate coordinated way different areas of his Government to improve conditions in agricultural fields, especially in the detection of problems to improve security.
Asked about the conditions that prevail inside the prison, to which the National Human Rights Commission has constantly given failing grades, Rocha Moya insisted that they will carry out a review and diagnosis. He said that it is wrong for murders to happen anywhere.
