“At 500 km/h you are less of a driver, more of a pilot,” said John Hennessey two years ago. The big boss of Hennessey Performance then spoke about the Venom F5. You must almost feel like a supersonic bird with this Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster. Incidentally, it does not get the same 1,800 hp as the closed version, but a slightly more modest 1,203 hp.

There are no pictures of the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster yet, just a sketch of the silhouette. Looks like the convertible will have a removable targa roof. The closed Venom F5 should reach somewhere around 500 km/h, but this open version will have a slightly lower top speed.

It is basically the same 6.6-liter V8 that is in the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster, but with slightly less power. The closed version weighs only 1,360 kilos and this Roadster will undoubtedly be slightly heavier. In August of this year, Hennessey will pull the curtain on the open version.