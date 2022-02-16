Mexico. Yes, there will be an eighth season of the television series “El Señor de los Cielos”, with Rafael Amayaand it is he himself who gives the news to his followers and to those of the successful television project on Instagram.

Rafael Amaya confirms on social media that will return to fiction with the character of Aurelio Casillas (Amado Carrillo) in the series “The Lord of the Skies” and very soon they will start recording it, although he does not say the exact date.

“I have very important news for you: the eighth season of ‘The Lord of the Skies’ is confirmed. Come on!” says Rafael Amaya, who appears in the video in a blue suit and with short hair.

“The Lord of the Skies”, in its eighth season, will surely begin recording during this 2022 and would be until next 2023 when it airs on the Telemundo television network.

Nor does Amaya mention names of the actors with whom he would share in the new season of this series that has been one of the most successful worldwide and that has projected him as an actor internationally.

“The Lord of the Skies” tells the story of one of the drug traffickers In Mexico, the best known of the 20th century, Amado Carrillo, and during its seven seasons, actors such as Fernanda Castillo, Carmen Villalobos, Maritza Rodríguez, Marlene Favela, Gabriel Porras, Ximena Herrera, Carmen Aub and Raúl Méndez have participated.

Regarding Rafael Amaya, his full name is José Rafael Amaya Núñez, he is originally from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico (1977), and his debut in telenovels took place during the year 2000 in the telenovela La casa en la playa, next to Cynthia Klitbo, Blanca Guerra and Sergio Goyri.

Raphael Amaya has achieved worldwide fame thanks to his performance in The Lord of the Skies and he has also acted in other melodramas such as Someone looks at you, El Chema and La Reina del Sur.