The General Directorate of Public Health of the Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid has authorized the celebration with the public of the friendly match between the teams of Spain and Portugal on June 4 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Once the Action Plan, sent by the Royal Spanish Football Federation for the prevention of the transmission of Covid-19 in said event, has been reviewed, the General Directorate of Public Health has reported favorably on the proposed measures.

Between them, According to the regional government in a statement, they highlight a maximum capacity of 30%, so the number of spectators may not exceed 22,590.

“The path to the 2021 Euro Cup begins in Madrid with the Spanish National Team. We are Spain”, the acting president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has transferred on social networks.

Thus, the public must access through the 110 turnstiles of the 34 established access gates and by time slots, depending on the entrance access and the stadium area, to avoid crowds.

The event organizers will also establish security controls throughout the stadium., in addition to signage to help channel the entry and exit flows of spectators. Likewise, the use of a mask will be mandatory at all times, and smoking and the consumption of drinks or food in the stands will be prohibited.

OTHER AUTHORIZED CELEBRATIONS

In the same way, the General Directorate of Public Health has signed the authorization for the celebration with the public of several matches of the Spanish Championship of the Cup of Her Majesty The Queen.

It is about the semifinal, on May 26 and 27, and the final, on May 30, at the Butarque Stadium, in the municipality of Leganés. As in the previous case, the capacity may not exceed 30%, which means 4,150 spectators.

The contingency plan includes, among other measures, that there is no open restaurant service, the prohibition of smoking and consuming drinks or food in the stands throughout the match and the mandatory use of masks.